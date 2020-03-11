Quantcast
Home / Opinions / Practice Area opinion / Civil Practice opinion / Civil Practice: Jurisdiction-Interpleader Action

Civil Practice: Jurisdiction-Interpleader Action

By: Staff Report March 11, 2020

Where appellant challenged a judgment following a bench trial in an interpleader action that awarded his former wife and respondent certain proceeds from the sale of real property, counterclaims and cross claims remained pending against unserved parties, so the judgment was not final and appealable, and the appeal is dismissed for lack of jurisdiction. Dismissed. Schreimann v. ...

