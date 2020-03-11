Quantcast
Criminal Law: Sex Offender-Failure to Register

By: Staff Report March 11, 2020

Where a defendant challenged a judgment denying his “first amended motion to dismiss charges as unconstitutional,” the defendant was allowed to withdraw his guilty plea to the charges, and his case remained pending in the circuit court, so the judgment was not final and appealable, and the appeal is dismissed. Appeal is dismissed. State v. Cooper (MLW ...

