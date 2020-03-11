Quantcast
Workers' Compensation: Second Injury Fund-PTD Benefits

Workers’ Compensation: Second Injury Fund-PTD Benefits

By: Staff Report March 11, 2020

Where the treasurer challenged a determination that the Second Injury Fund was liable to claimant for permanent total disability benefits, the claim arose from a workplace injury that occurred after January 1, 2014, so the commission legally erred by applying the wrong standard to determine SIF liability, and the judgment is reversed and remanded. Judgment is ...

