Civil Rights: Racial Discrimination-MHRA-Respondeat Superior

Civil Rights: Racial Discrimination-MHRA-Respondeat Superior

By: Staff Report March 13, 2020

Where the mother of a child, who had been called a racially derogatory name by a substitute teacher, sued the school district and the temporary service that employed the teacher, the trial court erred by applying a direct negligence standard to determine the defendants’ liability for the teacher’s conduct and should have instead applied respondeat ...

