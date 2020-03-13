Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / Court of Appeals, Southern District / Criminal Law: Assault-Defense of Property

Criminal Law: Assault-Defense of Property

By: Staff Report March 13, 2020

Defendant appealed his conviction for first-degree assault, arguing that the trial court erred in rejecting his proffered jury instructions because there was sufficient evidence to support a theory of defense of property. Where there was no evidence that the victim had attempted to “tamper” with defendant’s personal or real property prior to defendant’s assault of the ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo