Criminal Law: Drug Possession-Sufficiency of Evidence

Criminal Law: Drug Possession-Sufficiency of Evidence

By: Staff Report March 13, 2020

Where a defendant challenged his felony convictions for possession of methamphetamine and lorazepam, the lab report was sufficient to show that the substance tested in a bag was methamphetamine, and the possession-of-methamphetamine conviction was based on sufficient evidence including witness testimony and the lab report, but the conviction for possession of lorazepam is reversed and ...

