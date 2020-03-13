Quantcast
Domestic Relations: Divorce-Motion to Dismiss Appeal

Domestic Relations: Divorce-Motion to Dismiss Appeal

March 13, 2020

Husband appealed from the trial court’s judgment of dissolution of marriage. Wife moved to dismiss husband’s appeal due to Rule 84.04 violations and other briefing deficiencies. Where husband failed to include concise statements describing where the errors complained of on appeal were preserved for appellate review, the court dismissed husband’s appeal on motion for lack of ...

