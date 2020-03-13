Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / Court of Appeals, Southern District / Domestic Relations: Divorce-Motion to Set Aside Judgment

Domestic Relations: Divorce-Motion to Set Aside Judgment

By: Staff Report March 13, 2020

Divorce Motion to Set Aside Judgment Wife appealed from the denial of her motion to set aside judgment and decree of dissolution in her divorce case after wife and her counsel failed to appear, arguing that she “established defenses and good cause.” Where the trial court made a judgment on the merits rather than a default judgment as ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo