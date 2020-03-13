Quantcast
Insurance: False-Pretense Coverage-‘Acquired’ Vehicle

By: Staff Report March 13, 2020

Where a car buyer challenged the grant of summary judgment to its insurer on the buyer’s claim brought under the false-pretense coverage clause of its policy, the trial court properly found that the claim was not covered because the buyer, a victim of fraud, never obtained possession or control of the purchased vehicle, so it ...

