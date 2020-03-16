Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Local / Missouri governor declares emergency, notes 2 new cases

Missouri governor declares emergency, notes 2 new cases

By: Associated Press March 16, 2020

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Friday declared a state of emergency in response to the spread of the novel coronavirus. The state Department of Health and Senior Services on Saturday announced the state's fifth case of COVID-19, an individual in Greene County who tested positive after traveling. One of the other new cases is a St. ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo