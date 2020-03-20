Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinions / Practice Area opinion / Civil Practice opinion / Civil Practice: Order of Protection-Stalking-Sufficiency of Evidence

Civil Practice: Order of Protection-Stalking-Sufficiency of Evidence

By: Staff Report March 20, 2020

Where appellant challenged the grant of a full order of protection for a minor child, the evidence was insufficient to support the order based on stalking because the child’s guardian failed to present evidence of physical harm or the threat of physical harm, so the judgment is reversed. Judgment is reversed. S.M.W. v. V.M. (MLW No. 74672/Case No. ED107729 ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo