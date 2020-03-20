Quantcast
Trial separation: Legal community copes as most in-person proceedings canceled

By: Scott Lauck, Jessica Shumaker and Allen Fennewald March 20, 2020

Welcome to the practice of law, social distancing style. As precautions against COVID-19 have ramped up during the past week, nearly every aspect of daily life — including the rhythms of the legal community — have changed. On March 16, the Missouri Supreme Court suspended most in-person proceedings in appellate and circuit courts until at least April ...

