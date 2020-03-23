Most in-person hearings banned until April 17

The Missouri Supreme Court has extended its near-ban on in-person hearings until at least April 17.

In an order dated March 22, the court suspended in-person proceedings in all appellate and circuit courts, including all associate, family, juvenile, municipal and probate divisions, as well as grand jury proceedings.

The order supersedes a previous directive that had been set to expire on April 3.

As before, the order makes several exceptions. In-person hearings can be held for:

Proceedings necessary to protect the constitutional rights of criminal defendants, including the right to a speedy trial, and the rights afforded under section 544.676.3;

Proceedings pursuant to chapters 210 and 211 pertaining to juvenile delinquency and abuse, neglect, and termination of parental rights;

Proceedings pursuant to chapter 453 pertaining to adoption;

Proceedings in which civil or criminal jury trials are already in progress as of March 16, 2020;

Proceedings pursuant to chapter 455 pertaining to orders of protection;

Proceedings related to emergency child custody orders;

Proceedings related to petitions for temporary restraining orders or other forms of temporary injunctive relief;

Proceedings related to emergency mental health orders;

Proceedings pursuant to Chapter 475 for emergency guardianship or conservatorship;

Proceedings directly related to the COVID-19 public health emergency;

Oral arguments regarding time-sensitive matters; and

Other exceptions approved by the chief justice of the Supreme Court.

However, the order stressed that while such proceedings “can be held in person and must be if alternative technologies are not suitable or available,” judges should use teleconferencing and video conferencing where possible.

Circuit courts throughout the state have set their own restrictions. A list of orders is available on the Missouri Courts website.