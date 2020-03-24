Quantcast
Leben to step down from bench, join UMKC Law

By: Staff Report March 24, 2020

Judge Steve Leben is stepping down from the Kansas Court of Appeals to join the faculty of the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Law as a visiting professor. Leben plans to leave the court June 26 and begin work for UMKC in the fall. Gov. Kathleen Sebelius appointed Leben to the appeals court in 2007. He ...

