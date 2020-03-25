Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / MLW News Roundup / White House, Congress agree on $2 trillion virus rescue bill

White House, Congress agree on $2 trillion virus rescue bill

By: Associated Press March 25, 2020

The White House and Senate leaders of both major political parties announced agreement early Wednesday on an unprecedented $2 trillion emergency bill to rush sweeping aid to businesses, workers and a health care system slammed by the coronavirus pandemic. The urgently needed pandemic response measure is the largest economic rescue measure in history and is intended ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo