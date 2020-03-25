Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Woman hit outside disabled vehicle reaches $500,000 settlement

Woman hit outside disabled vehicle reaches $500,000 settlement

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com March 25, 2020

A woman struck while standing outside her disabled vehicle on a Kansas highway received a $500,000 settlement, according to her attorney. Reed Martens of Monsees & Mayer said his client, Barbara Greer Martin, was driving westbound on Kansas Highway 10 near Eudora on Sept. 30, 2017, when she struck a deer. The disabled vehicle came to ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo