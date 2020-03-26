Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Featured / Attorney suspended after affair with his client

Attorney suspended after affair with his client

By: Jessica Shumaker March 26, 2020

The Missouri Supreme Court has suspended for at least six months the license of a Blue Springs attorney who had an affair with his client while he was representing her on a child-custody matter. The court suspended Michael Spiegel, a solo practitioner at Spiegel Law who focuses on domestic relations. He is also assistant city attorney ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo