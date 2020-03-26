Quantcast
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Jury sides with Schnucks after checkout-lane fall

Jury sides with Schnucks after checkout-lane fall

By: Alan Scher Zagier Special to Missouri Lawyers Weekly March 26, 2020

A St. Louis County jury rejected a claim by a Schnuck Markets shopper injured after being knocked down by a cashier while checking out of the grocer’s Overland Plaza store. Deborah Parker-Johnson sued the St. Louis-based supermarket chain in April 2019, six months after a Schnuck’s cashier allegedly “aggressively bumped” into her, causing the 70-year-old shopper ...

