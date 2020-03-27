Quantcast
Appellate Practice: Transfer Motion-Rule 84.04

By: Staff Report March 27, 2020

Where a pro se appellant challenged the denial of his application to transfer his motion for a judgment on the pleadings from the family court to the circuit court, the appellant’s sole point on appeal was not supported or developed, so the appellant failed to comply with Rule 84.04, and the appeal is dismissed and ...

