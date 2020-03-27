Quantcast
Civil Practice: Judgments-Finality

By: Staff Report March 27, 2020

Where patients, who experienced a failed surgical procedure, challenged the dismissal of their claims against university curators, a final judgment must be both a judgment and final to appeal, and the purported judgment of dismissal in each case did not fully resolve at least one claim in the suit, nor did it establish all of ...

