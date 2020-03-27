Quantcast
Home / Featured / Court affirms verdict for Mercy Hospital housekeeper

Court affirms verdict for Mercy Hospital housekeeper

By: Jessica Shumaker March 27, 2020

The Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District has upheld a judgment of more than $376,000 awarded to a Mercy Hospital St. Louis housekeeper in her disability discrimination suit against the hospital. On March 17, a three-judge panel unanimously ruled in favor of Tammie McKinney. McKinney brought her claim of disability discrimination against the hospital in St. Louis ...

