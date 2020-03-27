Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / Court of Appeals, Western District / Criminal Law: Prior Bad Acts-Propensity Hearing

Criminal Law: Prior Bad Acts-Propensity Hearing

By: Staff Report March 27, 2020

Where a defendant in a statutory-rape and sexual-abuse case challenged the state’s opening argument, the argument was sufficient to advise the defendant of the charges against him, and the trial court did not plainly err in failing to declare a mistrial after an isolated reference was made to the defendant’s prior bad acts, so the ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo