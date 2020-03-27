Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Featured / Judge awards fees for Raytown Sunshine Law appeal

Judge awards fees for Raytown Sunshine Law appeal

By: Jessica Shumaker March 27, 2020

A Lee’s Summit woman who sued the City of Raytown for violating the Sunshine Law has nearly doubled her recovery after a judge awarded $41,000 in attorneys’ fees to her for prevailing in an appeal brought by the city. In a March 9 order, Jackson County Judge S. Margene Burnett awarded Paula Wyrick’s attorneys at The ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo