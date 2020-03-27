Quantcast
Real Property: Unlawful Detainer Action-Breach of Lease

Real Property: Unlawful Detainer Action-Breach of Lease

By: Staff Report March 27, 2020

Defendants appealed from the adverse judgment entered against them in plaintiffs’ unlawful detainer action, in which plaintiffs alleged they were entitled to possession of farmland they had leased to defendants for defendants’ breach of the lease. Where the defendants surrendered possession of the property, it constituted a voluntary acquiescence to the judgment that rendered their appeal ...

