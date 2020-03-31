Quantcast
Home / Lawyers In The News / Briesacher joins Missouri Bar as new MCLE director

Briesacher joins Missouri Bar as new MCLE director

By: Staff Report March 31, 2020

Shannon Briesacher has joined The Missouri Bar as its new Minimum Continuing Legal Education director. The MCLE director administers CLE requirements established by Supreme Court of Missouri rules, maintains the list of dispute resolution neutrals and assists the Client Security Fund Committee. Briesacher previously served as staff counsel for the Office of Chief Disciplinary Counsel. She attended ...

