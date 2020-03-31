Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Lawyers In The News / Polsinelli adds Cline to real estate practice

Polsinelli adds Cline to real estate practice

By: Staff Report March 31, 2020

Polsinelli has added Jon S. Cline as an associate in its real estate practice in St. Louis. Cline has represented Fortune 500 companies in commercial property development. He also represented regional and national lenders in negotiating and documenting commercial lending transactions. He earned his law degree from the University of Kansas.

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo