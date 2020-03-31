Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Featured / Sales and use taxes are not the same, Supreme Court says

Sales and use taxes are not the same, Supreme Court says

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com March 31, 2020

The Missouri Supreme Court has walked away from a quarter century’s worth of cases that had treated sales and use taxes as virtually the same thing. In a 6-1 ruling on March 17, the court’s majority said an entity that buys products for the Drury Hotels chain can’t claim an exemption for items that hotel guests ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo