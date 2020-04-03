Quantcast
Armstrong Teasdale adds two attorneys in St. Louis

By: Staff Report April 3, 2020

Armstrong Teasdale has added two attorneys in its St. Louis office. Andrew B. Whitehead is a partner in the firm’s intellectual property practice group. He previously was in-house counsel and chief privacy officer for Energizer and MasterCard. He earned his law degree from Saint Louis University and holds a Certified Information Privacy Professional/Europe (CIPP/E) credential from ...

