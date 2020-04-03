Gov. Parson withholds $3.5 million from judiciary budget

Gov. Mike Parson announced $180 million in withholdings from the state budget to address the COVID-19 crisis, including nearly $3.5 million from the judiciary.

The expenditure restrictions include $474,559 from judicial education and training and $2,995,616 from treatment courts, the governor’s office said in the April 1 announcement. The other cuts affect a variety of state agencies, including public colleges and universities.

Parson said the restrictions were necessary to keep the state budget balanced and that more might come later. The state is anticipating a $500 million shortfall and is seeking an additional $315 million in federal funding this year.

The restrictions affect the current fiscal year, which ends June 30. State lawmakers continue to work on the budget for the following budget year.

