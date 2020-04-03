Quantcast
Hinkle firm plans office move from Overland Park to Lenexa

By: Staff Report April 3, 2020

The Hinkle Law Firm plans to relocate from Overland Park to The District at City Center Lenexa. In a news release, the firm said it will move its offices to the fourth floor of the Penn I building in the summer.

