Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Letters To The Editor / They tried to make me go to rehab. (And they did.)

They tried to make me go to rehab. (And they did.)

By: Spencer Farris April 3, 2020

Don’t be alarmed, gentle reader. The only substance addiction I have is for sugar, and except for certain cream-filled chocolate eggs, I do okay. Mostly. I did an hour in rehab alright, but it was for mental evils. Lawyers are required to continue our education long after law school and show our work. This is one ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo