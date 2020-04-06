Quantcast
Contracts: Condominium Purchase-Escrow Agreement-MMPA

Contracts: Condominium Purchase-Escrow Agreement-MMPA

By: Staff Report April 6, 2020

Where appellant sought the return of escrow money after failing to close on a condominium purchase, bringing claims under the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act and for fraudulent transfer, the judgment for the defendants is affirmed because the trial court did not err in failing to address the issue of conversion because it was not previously ...

