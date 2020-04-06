Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / Court of Appeals, Eastern District / Criminal Law: Involuntary Manslaughter-Video Transcript-Batson Challenge

Criminal Law: Involuntary Manslaughter-Video Transcript-Batson Challenge

By: Staff Report April 6, 2020

Where a defendant challenged a judgment entered against him following a jury verdict convicting him of second-degree involuntary manslaughter, the trial court did not err in allowing the jury to use a transcript of a dash-camera video, and the court did not abuse its discretion in allowing the jury to continue to deliberate after the ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo