Criminal Law: Motion to Suppress-Defendant’s Statements-Warrantless Search

By: Staff Report April 6, 2020

Where a defendant, who was found guilty of charges including second-degree murder, argued that the trial court clearly erred in denying his motion to suppress statements that he made to police, the statements were not incriminating, and the case was strong, so any error was harmless, and the court also did not err in admitting ...

