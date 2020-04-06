Quantcast
Criminal Law: Post-Conviction Relief-Effectiveness of Counsel

By: Staff Report April 6, 2020

Where a defendant challenged a denial of post-conviction relief, arguing ineffective assistance of counsel, the motion court did not clearly err, so the judgment is affirmed. Judgment is affirmed. Shelby v. State (MLW No. 74756/Case No. SD36125 – 3 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District,  Scott, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Greene County, Jones, J. (James ...

