Judge awards $94,880 in damages for seized coin collection

Judge awards $94,880 in damages for seized coin collection

By: Jessica Shumaker April 8, 2020

A federal judge in Kansas City has awarded a New Mexico woman nearly $95,000, finding the U.S. government liable for conversion after it seized 364,000 $1 presidential coins from her as part of a criminal investigation and failed to return them. On March 23, U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Bough found for Carrie Willis, of Farmington, ...

