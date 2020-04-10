Quantcast
Civil Rights: Inmate Action-Medical Need-Deliberate Indifference

By: Simon Kennedy, Jeff Black and Jennifer Ryan April 10, 2020

Where a detainee brought an action against prison officials claiming that they delayed his access to adequate medical treatment for a serious condition, summary judgment for the defendants is affirmed because the plaintiff failed to produce sufficient evidence to support his theory of deliberate indifference. Judgment is affirmed. Morris v. Cradduck (MLW No. 74768/Case No. 17-3079 – ...

