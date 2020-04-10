Quantcast
Civil Rights: Inmate Action-Supplemental Briefing

By: Staff Report April 10, 2020

Where a Missouri inmate challenged the adverse grant of summary judgment, the judgment was proper, and the parties’ motions for supplemental briefing are denied. Judgment is affirmed. Argentino v. Corizon Medical Services (MLW No. 74766/Case No. 19-2348 – 3 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, per curiam) Appealed from U.S. District Court, Western District of Missouri.

