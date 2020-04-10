Quantcast
Constitutional Law: Lethal Injection Protocol-Seizure Disorder

By: Staff Report April 10, 2020

Where a Missouri prisoner under a death sentence challenged the constitutionality of the state’s method of execution as applied to him, the district court’s granting of the state’s motion to dismiss for failure to state a claim is affirmed based on the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Bucklew v. Precythe. Judgment is affirmed. Johnson v. Precythe (MLW ...

