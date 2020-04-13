Quantcast
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / $191,000 award against insurer affirmed on appeal

$191,000 award against insurer affirmed on appeal

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com April 13, 2020

The Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District on April 7 affirmed a $191,000 award against an insurer found to have refused to settle a claim from an injured man. Plaintiff Farzad Qureshi was injured in a rear-end collision in 2011 on an interstate highway in the St. Louis area. The at-fault driver was never identified. He ...

