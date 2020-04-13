Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Opinions / Practice Area opinion / Civil Practice opinion / Civil Practice: Promissory Note Dispute-Agency-Ratification

Civil Practice: Promissory Note Dispute-Agency-Ratification

By: Staff Report April 13, 2020

Where appellant challenged a judgment against her on banks’ claims against her for liability on two promissory notes and related deeds of trust purportedly executed by her and her then-husband in her name and secured by a home solely owned by her, substantial evidence supported a finding that the appellant ratified her husband’s authority to ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo