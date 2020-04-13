Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Opinions / Practice Area opinion / Civil Practice opinion / Civil Practice: Sex Offender Registry-Removal of Name

Civil Practice: Sex Offender Registry-Removal of Name

By: Staff Report April 13, 2020

Where appellants including the highway patrol challenged a judgment granting petitioner’s request to have his name removed from the state’s sex offender registry, the meaning of the upgrade provision for repeat tier I offenders is an issue of first impression, and because the petitioner was not required to register at all at the time of ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo