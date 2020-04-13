Quantcast
Criminal Law: Guilty Plea-Motion to Withdraw-Timeliness

Criminal Law: Guilty Plea-Motion to Withdraw-Timeliness

By: Staff Report April 13, 2020

Where a defendant challenged the denial of his motion to withdraw his guilty plea, arguing that he was misled or induced to plead guilty, the challenge was to the voluntariness of his plea and was time-barred. Appeal is dismissed. State v. Wolf (MLW No. 74826/Case No. WD83075 – 8 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Chapman, ...

