Criminal Law: Post-Conviction Relief-Pro Se Motion-Timeliness

Criminal Law: Post-Conviction Relief-Pro Se Motion-Timeliness

By: Staff Report April 13, 2020

Where a motion court overruled defendant’s pro se motion for post-conviction relief on the merits, the defendant failed to allege any facts showing that his motion was timely or that the untimely filing fell into a recognized exception, so the judgment is vacated and remanded for the court to enter an order dismissing the motion ...

