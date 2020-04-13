Quantcast
Workers’ Compensation: PTD-Future Employment-Physician Testimony

By: Staff Report April 13, 2020

Where a claimant challenged the denial of permanent total disability benefits, the Labor and Industrial Relations Commission erred by requiring the physician who testified about the claimant’s work-related injury to state an opinion on the claimant’s ability to obtain future employment, and the judgment is reversed and remanded because the claimant presented sufficient uncontroverted evidence ...

