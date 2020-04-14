Quantcast
Home / Featured / Senior U.S. District Judge Charles A. Shaw dies at 75

Senior U.S. District Judge Charles A. Shaw dies at 75

By: Jessica Shumaker April 14, 2020

Senior U.S. District Judge Charles A. Shaw died Sunday at age 75, the U.S. District Court from the Eastern District of Missouri announced Monday. He was born in Jackson, Tennessee on Dec. 31, 1944, and raised in the Ville neighborhood of north St. Louis. He graduated from Sumner High School, earned his bachelor’s degree at Harris-Stowe ...

