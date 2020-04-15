Quantcast
Attorneys join Armstrong Teasdale’s Missouri offices

By: Staff Report April 15, 2020

Armstrong Teasdale recently added four attorneys to its Missouri offices. Partners Ramona Palmer-Eason and Crystal L. Howard and associate Pamela J. Winter joined the firm’s Kansas City office, and partner Untress Quinn joined in St. Louis. The firm simultaneously added two attorneys in Denver. Palmer-Eason comes to the firm from Payless ShoeSource, where she served as in-house ...

