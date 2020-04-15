Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / MLW News Roundup / In nod to governors, Trump walks back total authority claim

In nod to governors, Trump walks back total authority claim

By: Associated Press April 15, 2020

President Donald Trump said he's open to some states "reopening" before federal social distancing guidelines expire at the end of month, as he appeared to back off his claim of absolute authority to decide when the time was right to act. Hours after suggesting that the bipartisan concerns of governors about his assertion of power would ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo