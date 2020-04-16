Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Judge Standridge to retire from 16th Circuit

Judge Standridge to retire from 16th Circuit

By: Jessica Shumaker April 16, 2020

After nearly 27 years on the bench, Jackson County Associate Circuit Judge Richard T. Standridge has announced his retirement, effective June 1. Standridge was appointed to the bench by Gov. Mel Carnahan in 1993. In a statement, Presiding Judge David M. Byrn said Standridge during his tenure “has consistently served the citizens of Jackson County, combining his ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo