Friday, April 24, 2020

Webinar: 9-9:50 a.m.

$20 for BAMSL

$40 for non-members

1.0 hour of CLE credit

Confirmed state representatives on the panel:

Mary Elizabeth Coleman, R-Arnold

Steven Roberts, D-St. Louis

Wes Rogers, D-Kansas City

Moderators:

Glenn A. Norton, of-counsel with Blitz, Bardgett & Deutsch, president-elect of BAMSL

and former judge with the Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District

Scott Lauck, senior reporter at Missouri Lawyers Media

Hosted by:

Sponsored by: